McEachin announces $5M in grants to the Virginia Department of Health

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced three grants from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health.

Two grants, totaling $2,884,418, will support funding for HIV prevention, while the third grant for $2,643,719 will support maternal and child health care.

“These grants are particularly helpful as they support preventive measures to stop the increase of various health problems,” said Rep. McEachin (D-VA-04). “Preventing HIV not only saves lives for those who are afflicted, but early detection can make it more easily managed. Additionally, mothers and babies who receive regular health care visits are much more likely to have healthier lives and quicker recovery periods. Everyone needs access to affordable, quality care, but it is especially important to invest in these preventive measures to reduce the burden on the health care system and lower patient costs.”

