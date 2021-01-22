McEachin announces $491M grant for Virginia Department of Health

Published Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced a federal grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for $491,290,671 for expanding lab capacity to address infectious diseases.

“If this past year has taught us anything, it is how quickly a little known virus can wreak havoc, destroy economies, and sicken and kill millions,” McEachin said,. Increasing the ability of top notch labs like the Virginia Department of Health to analyze and address these kinds of dangerous diseases will save lives, reduce burdens on the overwhelmed healthcare system, and allow people to keep their jobs and support their families.”

Related

Comments