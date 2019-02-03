McEachin announces $400,000 grant for cancer research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced another cancer research grant award of $398,989 from the National Cancer Institute for VCU.

“This is the second significant grant awarded to VCU for cancer research this month. The two grants combined total almost a million dollars for this critical cause that impacts millions,” said Congressman Donald McEachin. “According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 609,640 people would die from cancer in 2018 alone. Funding cancer research could augment prevention or add cures to significantly improve people’s lives and the economic burden on the health care system.”

The National Cancer Institute is housed under the Department of Health and Human Services. The scheduled grant budget period for the award is to run from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.