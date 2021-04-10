first bank  

McEachin announces $398K in school funding from American Rescue Plan

Published Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021, 9:14 am

Donald McEachin
Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced this week $398,399 in funding from the American Rescue Plan to support public schools in the Fourth District as they reopen classrooms safely for students and staff.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away valuable, in-person learning from our students while leaving many schools struggling to support themselves,” McEachin said. “The American Rescue Plan is an opportunity to help get our students and teachers back in the classroom while also ensuring their safety. I am glad we passed this historic bill so that we may finally turn our attention to restoring our homes, businesses and schools.”

Below is a breakdown of grants received by each district:

Charles City County Public Schools $1,312
Chesapeake City Public Schools $49,327
Chesterfield County Public Schools $57,817
Colonial Heights City Public Schools $4,689
Dinwiddie County Public Schools $6,537
Emporia City Public Schools $3,624
Greensville County Public Schools $3,967
Henrico County Public Schools $75,560
Hopewell City Public Schools $12,121
Petersburg City Public Schools $23,994
Prince George County Public Schools $4,820
Richmond City Public Schools $118,556
Southampton County Public Schools $4,172
Suffolk City Public Schools $26,485
Surry County Public Schools $1,508
Sussex County Public Schools $3,910

 

 


