McEachin announces $398K in school funding from American Rescue Plan
Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced this week $398,399 in funding from the American Rescue Plan to support public schools in the Fourth District as they reopen classrooms safely for students and staff.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away valuable, in-person learning from our students while leaving many schools struggling to support themselves,” McEachin said. “The American Rescue Plan is an opportunity to help get our students and teachers back in the classroom while also ensuring their safety. I am glad we passed this historic bill so that we may finally turn our attention to restoring our homes, businesses and schools.”
Below is a breakdown of grants received by each district:
|Charles City County Public Schools
|$1,312
|Chesapeake City Public Schools
|$49,327
|Chesterfield County Public Schools
|$57,817
|Colonial Heights City Public Schools
|$4,689
|Dinwiddie County Public Schools
|$6,537
|Emporia City Public Schools
|$3,624
|Greensville County Public Schools
|$3,967
|Henrico County Public Schools
|$75,560
|Hopewell City Public Schools
|$12,121
|Petersburg City Public Schools
|$23,994
|Prince George County Public Schools
|$4,820
|Richmond City Public Schools
|$118,556
|Southampton County Public Schools
|$4,172
|Suffolk City Public Schools
|$26,485
|Surry County Public Schools
|$1,508
|Sussex County Public Schools
|$3,910