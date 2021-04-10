McEachin announces $398K in school funding from American Rescue Plan

Published Saturday, Apr. 10, 2021, 9:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced this week $398,399 in funding from the American Rescue Plan to support public schools in the Fourth District as they reopen classrooms safely for students and staff.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away valuable, in-person learning from our students while leaving many schools struggling to support themselves,” McEachin said. “The American Rescue Plan is an opportunity to help get our students and teachers back in the classroom while also ensuring their safety. I am glad we passed this historic bill so that we may finally turn our attention to restoring our homes, businesses and schools.”

Below is a breakdown of grants received by each district:

Charles City County Public Schools $1,312 Chesapeake City Public Schools $49,327 Chesterfield County Public Schools $57,817 Colonial Heights City Public Schools $4,689 Dinwiddie County Public Schools $6,537 Emporia City Public Schools $3,624 Greensville County Public Schools $3,967 Henrico County Public Schools $75,560 Hopewell City Public Schools $12,121 Petersburg City Public Schools $23,994 Prince George County Public Schools $4,820 Richmond City Public Schools $118,556 Southampton County Public Schools $4,172 Suffolk City Public Schools $26,485 Surry County Public Schools $1,508 Sussex County Public Schools $3,910

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments