McEachin announces $385K in federal funding for mental health research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced a grant totaling $385,067 from the Department of Health and Human Services to Virginia Commonwealth University for mental health research.

“This funding for mental health research is so timely,” McEachin said. “We are hearing more and more abut the mental health strain on frontline essential workers and, frankly, on families during this pandemic. Healthcare workers are struggling with the repercussions of long hours, and dangerously ill patients with few ways to help them. Essential workers worry about exposure to COVID for themselves and their families. As the economy craters, all too many individuals and families worry and fret over making ends meet and paying bills. This pandemic is also a mental health crisis and I am so pleased to see funding to help us determine the best ways to address it.”

