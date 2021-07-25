McEachin announces $300K in NOAA grants for educational programs

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced two grants from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for two educational programs in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.

The City of Richmond will receive a grant for $149,437 to help fund a program for students working on local watershed issues, and the James River Association will receive a grant for $150,000 for a program for students to investigate and learn about the James River.

“As we continue the fight to preserve our planet and protect our ecosystems, it is imperative that we help our children learn to appreciate and care for our waterways,” McEachin said. “Our rivers are critical for transportation, potable water, jobs, and agriculture. Funding for these programs will help prepare our children to be good stewards of the Earth and the waterways on which we all depend. I am thrilled NOAA awarded these grants to programs in our district.”