McEachin announces $2M to bolster maternal health
Congressman A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., announced a grant award of $2,065,293 from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for maternal and child health services.
“Maternal and prenatal death is a crisis in this country,” McEachin said. “We are the only developed country where the rate has increased over the past decade. African-American women are three times as likely to die and Native American women are twice as likely. At the same time, 60% of these deaths are preventable.
“I have introduced a resolution to encourage and urge the federal government to address this alarming situation, but, in the meantime, these funds can help ensure that Virginia women get the care they need and deserve.”
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.