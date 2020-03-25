McEachin announces $2M to bolster maternal health

Congressman A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., announced a grant award of $2,065,293 from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for maternal and child health services.

“Maternal and prenatal death is a crisis in this country,” McEachin said. “We are the only developed country where the rate has increased over the past decade. African-American women are three times as likely to die and Native American women are twice as likely. At the same time, 60% of these deaths are preventable.

“I have introduced a resolution to encourage and urge the federal government to address this alarming situation, but, in the meantime, these funds can help ensure that Virginia women get the care they need and deserve.”

