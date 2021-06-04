McEachin announces $27M for Virginia Department of Health to address COVID-19 disparities

Published Friday, Jun. 4, 2021, 7:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant for $27,344,292 from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health to address COVID-19 disparities.

“The coronavirus pandemic has further demonstrated and exacerbated the serious inequities Americans face,” McEachin said. “I am so pleased to see these significant resources from DHHS coming into Virginia to help resolve and address COVID-19 disparities. Minority populations and communities of color have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as Black and brown communities experience higher rates of cases and hospitalization.”

“While deaths have decreased over the course of the pandemic, both from improved treatments and from vaccines, we are still seeing higher rates among minority communities. When compared to white Virginians, COVID-19 death rates were 2.1 and 1.8 times higher for Hispanic and Black populations, respectively.

“These statistics demonstrate the importance of addressing the underlying factors that contribute to these disparate outcomes. This funding will help identify the differences and determine the science-based plans necessary to combat them. Our goal must be to eliminate these inequities by ensuring fair access to vaccines and treatments for all communities and groups.”

Related

Comments