McEachin announces $2,133,257 grant for Head Start

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today announced a grant award of $2,133,257 from the Department of Health and Human Services to The Improvement Association of Emporia for Head Start.

Congressman McEachin said, “Education is the best indicator of success in life and preschool education is the best indicator of success in school. Therefore, I am so thrilled to see these funds come to Emporia, in my district, to help ensure more children have access to preschool education to put them on the best and strongest track for success.”

