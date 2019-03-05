McEachin announces $2,133,257 grant for Head Start

Published Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019, 6:35 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Donald McEachinCongressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today announced a grant award of $2,133,257 from the Department of Health and Human Services to The Improvement Association of Emporia for Head Start.

Congressman McEachin said, “Education is the best indicator of success in life and preschool education is the best indicator of success in school. Therefore, I am so thrilled to see these funds come to Emporia, in my district, to help ensure more children have access to preschool education to put them on the best and strongest track for success.”

 
augusta free press

Related Content

Shop Google


Comments