McEachin announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition

Fourth District Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced Tuesday the opening of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

All high school students (grades 9-12) who are residents of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District are invited to submit an original work of art to compete for an opportunity for their artwork to hang in the US Capitol for one year.

“The annual Congressional Art Competition is something my team and I look forward to each spring,” McEachin said. “Each year we receive so many wonderful submissions, which truly showcase the immense, promising talent of our students. This event is a fantastic opportunity for our students to express themselves creatively, and I am looking forward to reviewing the artwork with our panel of judges.”

Students should submit a high-resolution photo of their original artwork and a completed 2021 Student Information and Release form by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26, to VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov with the subject line “Art Competition.”

For additional information, competition rules and forms, please visit mceachin.house.gov/services/art-competition.

