McEachin announces 2020 Congressional Art Competition winner

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for Virginia’s Fourth District.

Raven Pierce, a senior at Surry County High School, won for her pencil drawing titled, “Grandpa”. The 30 entires submitted were judged by a panel that included arts, gallery owners, and other art professionals.

“Raven’s artwork is so impressive to me not only because of her skill and talent, but her subject matter was very poignant at a time when our elderly population is especially vulnerable,” said Congressman McEachin. “I look forward to seeing this beautiful work of art in the United States Capitol Building, where it will hang for the next year.”

Others winners in the competition included:

2 nd Place: Jesús Martinez of Colonial Heights High School for “Self Portrait”

Jesús Martinez of Colonial Heights High School for “Self Portrait” 3rd Place: Donovan Thomas of Surry County High School for “Still Life in Window”

Honorable Mentions

For Creative Conceptualization: Ty Davis of Surry County High School for “Self Portrait”

Ty Davis of Surry County High School for “Self Portrait” For Creative Conceptualization: Emily Buckner of Surry County High School for “Self Portrait”

Emily Buckner of Surry County High School for “Self Portrait” For Technical Merit in Watercolor : Connor Causie Little of Surry County High School for “Still Life with Bottles

: Connor Causie Little of Surry County High School for “Still Life with Bottles For Technical Merit in Watercolor : Morgan James of Surry County High School for “Lily Reflections”

: Morgan James of Surry County High School for “Lily Reflections” For Technical Merit in Oil Pastel : Nahkyi White of Surry County High School for “Peppers”

: Nahkyi White of Surry County High School for “Peppers” For Technical Merit in Charcoal: Grace Riddle of Colonial Heights High School for “Still Life and Death”

Photos of the winning artwork are available here.

