McEachin announces 2020-2021 Eco Heroes program

Published Friday, Sep. 4, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the launch of his second year of Eco Heroes, an environmental education program for elementary school students in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.

Eco Heroes was launched by McEachin last year to build excitement in young scholars about good, eco-friendly habits they can begin to form now. Participating students will complete a series of environmentally-focused challenges and education tasks to learn more about the importance of being eco-friendly in their daily lives.

“The inaugaral class of Eco Heroes was an incredibly bright and enthusiastic group,” McEachin said. “I was blown away by their creative and sincere approach to their projects and I look forward to seeing those students’ work again, as well as welcoming new students to the program. The threat of climate change is real and it is imminent, but with the passion our Eco Heroes share for the environment, I am convinced we will meet this defining challenge for the next generation.”

Parents or guardians of students in grades K-5 who live in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District can register for the program by visiting mceachin.house.gov/eco-heroes-program

Teachers working in schools located in VA04 can register their class by emailing VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov.

Related

Comments