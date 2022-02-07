McEachin announces $200K in federal grants to Richmond arts organizations

Two Richmond art nonprofits will receive grants from the National Endowment for the Arts with funding provided by the American Rescue Plan.

The Richmond Triangle Players Inc. and the Storefront for Community Design will each receive $100,000 in grant funding.

Richmond Triangle Players Inc., located in the historic Scott’s Addition, is a performing arts nonprofit that produces programming rooted in LGBTQ+ experiences and supports queer artistry. Storefront for Community Design is a design center focused on connecting community members with design tools and resources that build community capacity and engage the next generation of designers.

“The American Rescue Plan continues to deliver for Virginia, which is why I was proud to support the historic relief package,” said Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04). “The arts community was greatly impacted by the pandemic as limited funding and canceled projects caused many groups to struggle with their businesses. These two nonprofits have worked hard to showcase and reflect Richmond’s values, and these grants will allow them to continue making the city a better place for all.