McEachin announces $2.9M in grants for Loval Health Centers

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services for health centers.

One is to the Vernon J. Harris East End Center for $1769,738.

The other is to The Daily Planet for $1,192,645,

“Health care must be a right, and not a privilege. As we strive to ensure every American has access to affordable quality care, I am pleased to see these funds support health clinics in the Richmond area,” McEachin said. “Particularly right now, as all Americans are frighten and concerned about the rapidly-evolving coronavirus pandemic, I want to be certain that folks can receive care without worrying about financial hardship.”

