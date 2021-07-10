McEachin announces $14M in grant funding for the Virginia Department of Health

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced four grants totaling $14,351,051 from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health.

The grants will be applied to various areas of public health services, including $5,410,395 to increase laboratory capacity for diagnosing and assessing infectious diseases; $2,000,000 for research on the prevention of diabetes, heart disease and strokes; $255,600 for prenatal to age three programs; and $6,685,056 to bolster childhood immunizations.

“These four grants address such critical and significant components of health care here in the Commonwealth and will provide crucial funds to the Virginia Department of Health, so that it can continue to serve Virginians and address these important issues,” McEachin said. “The pandemic has demonstrated the significant need for efficient diagnostic testing and lab capacity. In addition, strokes, heart disease, and diabetes have high mortality rates and severely detrimental impacts on communities. Finally, it is imperative that we provide expectant parents and children with the necessary resources to ensure the health of the mother and child during pregnancy and after. These grants can have a truly positive impact on the health and well-being of Virginians.”