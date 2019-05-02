McEachin announces $143,088 grant to Richmonders Involved to Strengthen Our Community

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced an AmeriCorps VISTA project award of $143,088 from the Corporation of National and Community Service to Richmonders Involved to Strengthen Our Community (RISC). RISC is an organization that consists of 21 congregations in Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield working together to advocate for just policies in the Richmond metro area.

“I appreciate the work of RISC and the significant contributions they make to our community,” Congressman McEachin said. “RISC has worked with Richmond City schools to ensure students who have been suspended multiple times receive an individual intervention rather than more suspensions. They worked with VCU to help high school seniors obtain entry level health care jobs and they worked with City Council to revitalize the city’s trust fund resulting in over 1000 families obtaining affordable housing. These are just some of their recent accomplishments and I am confident this new funding will assist them in making even more positive and impactful results in our community.”

