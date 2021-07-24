McEachin announces $1.5M in grants for VCU to support environmental research

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced two grants from the National Science Foundation to Virginia Commonwealth University for scientific research.

VCU will receive a $1,064,262 grant to fund a study that aims to predict systemic change in plants due to climate change and a $475,000 grant to fund the use of green chemistry to create value-added products.

“I am thrilled to announce these two grants for VCU to fund critical, ground-breaking, and environmentally-focused research,” McEachin said. “As climate change continues to precipitously warm the earth, it is imperative that we can predict how it will impact plants and, therefore, entire ecosystems.

“Additionally, as demands for certain products continue to grow rapidly, we must do what we can to produce them in a benign manner to minimize potential damages to our Earth. I applaud VCU for its work on these efforts and know these funds will be put to good use,” McEachin said.