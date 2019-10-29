McEachin announces $1.2 million recovered for constituents

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced that his office has helped recover over $1.2 million owed to constituents from federal agencies.

Constituents have been reimbursed by federal agencies such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Internal Revenue Service.

“Far too frequently constituents find themselves on endless phone calls or correspondence, trying to recover funds they are owed. For many of my constituents, every dollar counts. Delayed tax refunds, missing Social Security payments and absent veterans’ benefits put livelihoods at risk and cause undue stress for Virginia families. Thanks to the hard work and persistence of our office over three short years, my team has returned over $1.2 million to constituents,” said Congressman McEachin.

Rose R. of Chester reached out to Congressman McEachin’s staff for assistance after struggling to resolve a retirement pay issue with the Office of Personnel Management.

“For several years I tried to get resolution of a retirement matter but failed continuously. After contacting Congressman McEachin’s office, the issue was resolved in a matter of months and I was paid the money that was owed to me. I am very grateful to Congressman McEachin and his staff for the results I received on my congressional inquiry,” said Rose R. of Chester.

“Moreover, we have also resolved numerous problems that do not involve financial loss. We have helped with erratic mail delivery, passport applications and sometimes simply serve as navigators in complex bureaucratic processes,” Congressman McEachin continued.

Robert C. of Chesapeake contacted the office after many frustrating attempts to obtain some of his official military documents. A caseworker was able to get in contact with the appropriate Defense agency and ensure that those documents were received in a timely manner.

“The office had a real bipartisan atmosphere. Anyone would feel comfortable dealing with the office staff. That was refreshing,” said Robert C. of Chesapeake

“I am so proud of the hard work of my staff on behalf of residents of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District. Constituents can rest assured that we will continue to pursue justice for them, whether through constituent services or working every day on passing legislation in Washington,” concluded Congressman McEachin.

