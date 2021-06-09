McEachin advances $19M in federal funding for local transportation priorities

Fourth District Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced local transportation priorities that have been included in the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act.

Earlier this year, McEachin designated and submitted local transportation projects to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for funding consideration. McEachin successfully secured language in the released bill text to provide $19,419,806 in federal funding for the following projects:

City of Richmond: Commerce Road Improvement Project – $1,600,000

Surry County: Route 31 Bicycle Accommodations Project – $6,379,000

Chesterfield County: Interstate 95 and Willis Road Interchange Improvements – $3,200,000

City of Richmond: Jahnke Road-Blakemore to Forest Hill Avenue – $1,600,000

City of Richmond: Fall Line Trail Downtown Core Enhancements – $1,500,000

City of Chesapeake: Chesapeake All-Electric Mobile Command Vehicle Demonstration Project –$1,600,000

Prince George County – Roundabout at the Intersection of Middle Rd. and Jefferson Park Rd. –$3,540,806

“Across the nation, communities have serious need for investment in their transportation infrastructure, and my district is no different. I am pleased this proposal includes significant federal funding for local projects that will help expedite the transportation of people, goods, and services in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District and throughout the Commonwealth,” McEachin said. “These resources will help further stimulate our economy, create new jobs, and ensure we can get important local transportation projects across the finish line. I was proud to advocate for these priorities and look forward to their continued advancement.”

The INVEST in America Act is a comprehensive surface transportation reauthorization bill that aims to modernize the country’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, transit, and rails. The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure is currently considering the legislation, which is scheduled for markup this Wednesday.

Read the updated bill text that includes Member Designated Projects here.

