McClellan to get out the vote in Norfolk, Prince William County

Published Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, 9:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan will campaign this weekend to get out the vote for House of Delegates special elections in Norfolk and Prince William County.

McClellan, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2021, will participate in a get-out-the-vote lit drop at noon on Saturday in Norfolk with Angelia Williams Graves’ campaign for delegate.

On Sunday at 1 p.m. in Dumfries, McClellan will participate in a lit drop with Candi King’s campaign for delegate.

Both Graves and King will be on the ballot for special elections on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Related

Comments