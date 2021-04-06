McClellan highlights family history, fight for justice in campaign video

Richmond Sen. Jennifer McClellan today released a new campaign video, “Still Fighting,” featuring her family connection to the long struggle for equity and how the legacy of injustice still alive today has motivated her to continue fighting to secure equal justice for all.

As pictures of her family are shown, McClellan, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for governor, reflects on how Jim Crow and systemic racism impacted her parents and grandparents’ lives, from restricted economic opportunities to voter suppression.

“What struck me now – when Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd were murdered – I felt that same trauma[my parents] felt. And I realized I’m fighting the same fights that they fought, and my grandparents fought, and my grandparents fought. And I realized I have to do everything in my power to keep my children from fighting that fight,” McClellan said in the video.

