Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
mccaffery has big day panthers snap nine game losing streak top saints
NFL

McCaffery has big day, Panthers snap nine-game losing streak, top Saints

Chris Graham
Last updated:
carolina panthers
(© Jeff Bukowski – Shutterstock)

Christian McCaffery ran for 108 yards, and the Carolina defense forced four New Orleans turnovers, as the Panthers broke a nine-game losing streak with a 22-14 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Carolina (1-2) got its first win with former #1 overall pick Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback. Mayfield had a pedestrian day, completing 12-of-25 pass attempts for 170 yards and a TD, and an 83.8 passer rating.

The Panthers led 13-0 at halftime, and held the Saints (1-2) off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.

And after that score, a Mark Ingram 5-yard touchdown run, Carolina answered right back, on a 67-yard TD pass from Mayfield to Laviska Shenault Jr.

An Eddie Pineiro 34-yard field goal made it a two-score game. The Saints got back within one score with 2:22 to go on a 4-yard pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway, capping a quick-strike three-play, 90-yard drive.

New Orleans would get the ball back after forcing a three-and-out, but Jaycee Horn intercepted a Winston pass at midfield with 17 seconds left to end it.

Winston passed for 353 yards and a TD, completing 25-of-41, but threw two INTs, and a passer rating of 76.6.

Alvin Kamara had 61 yards on 15 carries for the Saints.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

miami dolphins

Dolphins survive Tua being knocked woozy, butt punt, defeat Bills, 21-19
Chris Graham
Norfolk Tides

Norfolk Tides drop 2022 road finale at Durham, 8-2
Staff/Wire

The Norfolk Tides (73-74) lost to the Durham Bulls (83-64), 8-2, Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

How To Bet On NFL In South Dakota | Best South Dakota NFL Sports Betting Sites
deeksha

The NFL is heading into Week 3, and things are heating up. Check out our guide on how to bet on the NFL in South Dakota. How To Bet On NFL In South Dakota BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NFL. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus....

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts upset Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17: UVA alum Jelani Woods with two TDs in win
Chris Graham

How To Bet On NFL In Washington | Best Washington NFL Sports Betting Sites
nikhilkalro

How To Bet On NFL In Virginia | Best Virginia NFL Sports Betting Sites
nikhilkalro

How To Bet On NFL In Arizona | Best Arizona NFL Sports Betting Sites
varun