McCaffery has big day, Panthers snap nine-game losing streak, top Saints

Christian McCaffery ran for 108 yards, and the Carolina defense forced four New Orleans turnovers, as the Panthers broke a nine-game losing streak with a 22-14 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Carolina (1-2) got its first win with former #1 overall pick Baker Mayfield as the starting quarterback. Mayfield had a pedestrian day, completing 12-of-25 pass attempts for 170 yards and a TD, and an 83.8 passer rating.

The Panthers led 13-0 at halftime, and held the Saints (1-2) off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.

And after that score, a Mark Ingram 5-yard touchdown run, Carolina answered right back, on a 67-yard TD pass from Mayfield to Laviska Shenault Jr.

An Eddie Pineiro 34-yard field goal made it a two-score game. The Saints got back within one score with 2:22 to go on a 4-yard pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway, capping a quick-strike three-play, 90-yard drive.

New Orleans would get the ball back after forcing a three-and-out, but Jaycee Horn intercepted a Winston pass at midfield with 17 seconds left to end it.

Winston passed for 353 yards and a TD, completing 25-of-41, but threw two INTs, and a passer rating of 76.6.

Alvin Kamara had 61 yards on 15 carries for the Saints.