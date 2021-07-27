McAuliffe pushes Youngkin to drop out of ‘election integrity’ event

The side that still thinks Donald Trump won the 2020 election is inviting people to an “election integrity” rally next week, and among the featured guests is Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin.

Here’s where you remember who Trump really, really, really wants to see win in November.

“Glenn Youngkin has focused his entire candidacy on divisive conspiracy theories, peddling Donald Trump’s lies, and trying to hide his out-of-touch views from Virginians,” Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe said in a statement Tuesday. “He launched his campaign on his ‘election integrity’ plan, calling it ‘the most important issue.’ He spent months denying that Joe Biden was duly elected president. He has repeatedly praised Donald Trump, saying Trump ‘represents so much of why’ he’s running. This is who Glenn Youngkin really is.”

Youngkin is among a who’s who on the GOP side scheduled to appear at the Aug. 6-7 rally at Liberty University. His two statewide ticketmates – lieutenant governor nominee Winsome Sears and attorney general nominee Jason Miyares – are advertised, along with Fifth District Congressman Bob Good and Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline.

An online invitation for the event lists seminars on topics including “cleaning up voter data,” “winning by using voter data,” and one titled “School Board Challenge: Rescuing our children and America.”

Anyway, McAuliffe, in his statement, called on Youngkin to drop out of and denounce the planned proceedings.

“Glenn – enough is enough,” McAuliffe said. “I call on you to immediately withdraw from this ‘election integrity’ rally and disavow this dangerous, deadly conspiracy theory once and for all. Virginians deserve a leader who will tell the truth, act with integrity, and respect the office they seek to hold. Glenn has shown, yet again, that he is no such leader. When given the opportunity to choose Virginians or Donald Trump, Glenn chooses Trump every time. If Glenn has any respect for the truth or Virginians, he will drop out of this event immediately.”

