McAuliffe makes push for hospitals, healthcare providers on COVID-19 vaccinations

Published Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, 3:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is calling on Virginia hospitals and healthcare providers to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.

“The only way we’re going to end this pandemic and keep our economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said McAuliffe, who unveiled the proposal at an event at the Inova Center for Personalized Health in Fairfax.

Inova Health System was one of the first in Virginia to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all of its 19,000 employees, an announcement the healthcare provider made in June of this year.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association sent out a note to reporters on the topic of the McAuliffe push for required vaccinations, noting that it has expressed support for hospitals that choose to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirement policies for their organizations.

“VHHA membership includes a variety of unique organizations including independent health systems, multi-hospital health systems, and multi-state health systems that are located in communities small and large across Virginia. As such, different VHHA members will proceed at their own pace as they continue to fight COVID-19 and care for patients with other medical needs while also determining the best path forward on vaccination policies that are appropriate for their organizations, their staff, and their communities. Some members have already announced updated vaccination policies. Others are in the development or evaluation stage. While VHHA’s statement was developed in consultation with its members, it is not a binding requirement of Association members,” the VHHA backgrounder read.

This seems to hint at some resistance, doesn’t it?

Some are already doing it, others are thinking about it.

They’re all going at their own pace.

Probably why McAuliffe is making his push.

“Leadership on this issue is critical, and I’m proud to be here today at Inova Health System, which has been a leader in our great Commonwealth in requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” McAuliffe said. “I urge all health care systems and providers in Virginia to take this important step and require their employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Together, we can beat this virus once and for all, keep our fellow Virginians safe, and keep our Commonwealth’s economy running strong.”

Story by Chris Graham