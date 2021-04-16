McAuliffe lapping field in Democratic governor money race

Terry McAuliffe raised $6.01 million for his Democratic Party primary run in 2013. He’s getting close to the $10 million mark with two months to go in the 2021 primary season.

The former governor raised $4.15 million in the Jan. 1-March 31 period, according to a recent campaign finance report filed with the Virginia Department of Elections.

The first quarter haul pushed the McAuliffe campaign to $9.725 million raised through March 31, with $8.5 million in cash on hand for the final two months of the primary.

That’s a lot of money for a lot of TV ads.

Jennifer Carroll Foy and Jannifer McClellan, the two candidates most likely to pull the upset in the race, have some catching up to do.

Carroll Foy raised $1.823 million in the first quarter for a total this cycle of $3.09 million, and her campaign reported having $2.33 million in cash on hand as of March 31.

McClellan raised $635,378 in the first quarter for a total in the cycle of $1.25 million, with $442,042.67 in cash on hand as of March 31.

Del. Lee Carter raised $138,702.40 in the first quarter, which was his first quarter of campaign activity, and reported having $88,896.95 in cash on hand as of March 31.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax raised $99,822 in the first quarter, and the report filed with the Virginia Department of Elections lists a total of $100,057 in the cycle, with $20,689.46 in cash on hand as of March 31.

His campaign had also filed a report in January for campaign activity in calendar year 2020 that listed $200,559 in campaign contributions – in-kind contributions for technology services and political consulting, so, not hard cash.

Story by Chris Graham

