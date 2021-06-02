McAuliffe, Carroll Foy, McClellan trail Youngkin in money race

Even Terry McAuliffe isn’t keeping up, for the moment, anyway, with Glenn Youngkin, who earlier today reported having raised $15.9 million for his run at governor through the end of May.

McAuliffe reported total campaign fundraising at $13.1 million, which, credit where credit is due, is the most of any Democratic gubernatorial candidate at this point in an election cycle ever.

But: it’s also less than Youngkin’s haul.

Spin it how you want, and McAuliffe’s team is trying, pointing to how 95 percent of its donations are less than $100, how it has more than 22,000 people on its donor rolls, from all of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties.

“Virginians from all across the Commonwealth are making it clear: they will not let right wing extremist Glenn Youngkin do to Virginia what Donald Trump did to America,” McAuliffe said. “I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support our campaign has received. Our grassroots energy and support is exactly what we need to take on the $75 million Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate has pledged to buy the governor’s office and take our Commonwealth backwards. I am ready to push Virginia forward and help us recover from this pandemic by creating good paying jobs, expanding access to health care, and delivering a world-class education for every Virginia child.”

McAuliffe’s haul is far outpacing his top two contenders in next week’s Democratic primary, Jennifer Carroll Foy ($3.4 million) and Jennifer McClellan ($2.7 million).

The McClellan campaign highlighted in its spin that the $1 million raised by her campaign in April and May is a sign of momentum in her favor.

“The momentum behind Jenn McClellan’s grassroots-powered campaign delivered our best quarter yet,” said campaign manager Rachel Perry. “Virginia Democrats are showing up and standing behind Jenn because they know she is the best candidate to defeat Glenn Youngkin this November. As we head into the June 8 primary, the grassroots energy supporting Jenn will continue to propel our movement to rebuild a more equitable Virginia.”

