McAuliffe campaign video highlights former governor’s affordable housing strategy

Former governor Terry McAuliffe is highlighting his approach to tackle the affordable housing crisis.

The McAuliffe campaign on Monday released a new video featuring the candidate’s recent visit to Armstrong Renaissance Apartments in Richmond, an affordable housing community completed last year that received support from a $2.5 million grant announced by McAuliffe during his term as governor in 2016.

McAuliffe’s strategy to increase the supply of affordable housing focuses on investing in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, empowering localities to address the issues in their communities, and partnering with the Biden administration to expand affordable housing.

In the video, Armstrong Renaissance resident Tonyelle Bryant says: “My experience here has been awesome. I would say that this is a very good investment. It’s affordable and it’s beautiful, and I think that’s what people love. And due to the pandemic a lot of people are losing their jobs, losing their homes, so they’re looking for somewhere that they can afford and be comfortable with living.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says: “We want this decade to be centered in economic justice and housing justice and we do that with investing in affordable housing.”

“Last week I released a bold plan to tackle Virginia’s housing crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic did not create this crisis, but it has directly made it worse for communities around the Commonwealth. Our successful recovery from COVID-19 must address it,” said McAuliffe, who is running for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

“The Armstrong Renaissance Apartments in Richmond are a great success story of the types of projects Virginia needs more of. As governor, I will work to increase the supply of affordable housing, end racist lending practices, and fight homelessness once and for all so we can create a stronger, more equitable Virginia.”

