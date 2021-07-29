McAuliffe campaign releases TV ad highlighting Youngkin’s focus on ‘election integrity’

The Terry McAuliffe gubernatorial campaign today launched its second television ad of the general election, “In His Own Words,” using Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin’s own words to remind voters about his support for a Trump-style election integrity plan and his unwavering support of Trump himself.

In the ad, Youngkin calls his “election integrity” plan, based on Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory about the 2020 election, “the most important issue,” and states that Donald Trump “represents so much of why” he is running.

The ad will begin airing today in the Washington, D.C., Richmond, and Hampton Roads media markets, and comes on the heels of Terry McAuliffe’s call on Glenn Youngkin to withdraw from an “election integrity” rally being hosted by Capitol riot insurrectionists next week.

