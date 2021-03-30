McAuliffe campaign highlights power of second chances, restoration of rights

The Terry McAuliffe gubernatorial campaign launched a new digital video ad today, “Right Thing,” running across Facebook, YouTube, Hulu, Roku, and additional ad networks, which highlights Eric Branch’s story about having his voting rights restored.

In his term as governor from 2014-2018, McAuliffe, who is running for the Democratic Party nomination for governor, restored voting rights to more than 173,000 Virginians – more than any governor in American history.

“I ended up going to prison in 1988. I was trying to get fast money to support and take care of my family, and I felt that I deserved a second chance. Terry McAuliffe, he has proven himself to be a leader and to push for change for individuals,” Branch said.

