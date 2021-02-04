McAuliffe announces plan to make Virginia the best state in the nation for STEM-H, computer science education

Former governor Terry McAuliffe today released a Path to A Brighter Future plan that seeks give every Virginia child the chance to get a good paying job in the STEM and computer science fields.

Virginia is one of the top five states in the nation for STEM jobs, but research shows that only 9 percent of young women age 13-17 are interested in STEM careers, and only 16 percent of STEM workers are Black or Hispanic.

McAuliffe’s plan funds supplemental STEM-H and computer science programs in underserved communities, working with local school divisions to connect students with the technologies they need to succeed, and strengthening professional development and skills training for educators to better engage and support students in these critical areas.

“I’m excited to see Terry’s new STEM-H education plan is rooted in tackling the lack of diversity in many STEM-H fields and focuses on increasing access for those who have been systematically left out. For far too long, there have been equity and access gaps that have prevented young women and students of color from entering STEM-H and computer science careers,” said House Education Committee Chair Roslyn Tyler. “As we recover from this pandemic, we have the opportunity to close economic disparities but only if we give Virginians the educational tools to succeed. Terry’s bold plan will expand diversity in the STEM-H fields, close economic disparities, and ultimately end the workforce and teacher shortage Virginia is facing.”

“This COVID crisis has only worsened the inequities Virginia already faced in education and equipping the next generation to succeed. Now is the time to go big and be bold to ensure that every Virginia child has the education and opportunities they need to access good paying jobs in these fast-growing industries.” McAuliffe said. “By integrating STEM-H and computer science education across curricula, partnering with the private sector to create valuable learning opportunities, and addressing the inequities that keep young women and people of color out of these fields, we can level the playing field and give students from all backgrounds and corners of the Commonwealth the chance to succeed.”

