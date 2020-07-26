MBA@MBU to host conversation on Future of Business in a Post-Pandemic World

The question society is facing is not if, but how, the coronavirus pandemic will shape the future of business moving forward.

How will healthcare adapt? What does the future hold for technology and the information economy? What is in store for non-profits, think tanks, and non-governmental organizations?

Mary Baldwin University’s Master of Business Administration program (the MBA@MBU) is hosting a virtual panel conversation to address these questions and more from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 29.

The conversation is open to all interested participants via Zoom and will feature four panelists representing different sectors of the economy who will take prepared questions as well as questions from the audience, all moderated by MBA Program Director Joanne Tritsch. An informal conversation for prospective students and current MBA students will follow the scheduled program.

The event will also celebrate the relaunch of the MBA@MBU, redesigned to best position students for job growth and marketability, and will feature remarks from Tritsch, MBU President Pamela Fox; and Susan Nolan Palmer, MBU alumna, trustee, and Professor of the Practice at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.

“Our students are considering the same questions that these panelists and thousands of businesspeople are asking every day now that the pandemic is reshaping so many aspects of our lives,” Tritsch said. “The MBA@MBA is poised to explore the new world of business and share that insight with the community.”

Panelists include:

Carrie Chenery , founder and principal of Staunton-based consulting firm Valley Pike Partners. Carrie works across the public, private and nonprofit sectors to help companies, communities, and organizations in Virginia thrive.

, founder and principal of Staunton-based consulting firm Valley Pike Partners. Carrie works across the public, private and nonprofit sectors to help companies, communities, and organizations in Virginia thrive. Dr. Leigh Frame ‘06, director for the Integrative Medicine Programs and the Office of Integrative Medicine and Health at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She is also a member of MBU’s Advisory Board of Visitors.

director for the Integrative Medicine Programs and the Office of Integrative Medicine and Health at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She is also a member of MBU’s Advisory Board of Visitors. Rachel Laux ’16, MBA ’18 , a financial, planning, and analysis lead at Leidos (a technology and engineering integration firm), who specializes in creating efficiency through active systems analysis and standard operating procedures.

, a financial, planning, and analysis lead at Leidos (a technology and engineering integration firm), who specializes in creating efficiency through active systems analysis and standard operating procedures. John Rogers, MBU Trustee and formerly executive vice president of the Urban Institute, one of the nation’s largest and most highly regarded policy research organizations.

Those interested in attending this free event should register here. For those unable to attend the conversation live, the event will be recorded and a link sent out immediately afterward.

To learn more about the MBA program, part of the Dr. Susan Nolan Palmer Graduate Programs in Business at MBU, visit the following website.

