Max Scherzer suffers broken nose in batting practice: Status day-to-day

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is day-to-day with a broken nose suffered in batting practice before Tuesday’s rained-out game with Philadelphia.

Scherzer had been scheduled to start one of the games in Wednesday’s now-scheduled split doubleheader with the Phillies, but it is now likely that he will miss that start and not pitch until the weekend.

The Nats (33-38) will host first-place Atlanta (43-31) in a three-game series at Nationals Park beginning Friday.

Scherzer (5-5, 2.81 ERA) underwent a CT scan after taking a bunt off his face in batting practice Tuesday afternoon. The scan didn’t reveal any neurological damage.

WATCH – Max Scherzer, who's scheduled to start Wednesday, was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice. Details: https://t.co/sNoPv3co00 pic.twitter.com/27FonlyC33 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) June 18, 2019

Washington called up Austin Voth from Triple-A Fresno to be available to make the start in place of Scherzer on Wednesday.

Patrick Corbin, who had been scheduled to start the series opener with Philly on Monday, and then after that game was rained out, on Tuesday, will start the other game of the twin-bill.

Stephen Strasburg is slated to start the series finale with Philadelphia on Thursday.

