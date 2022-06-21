8 Best Mature Women Dating Sites US 2022

Are you searching for younger men to date, but are afraid that your age might be a problem?

Thanks to online dating platforms, this “issue” will no longer stand in the way of you stepping into age-gap relationships.

While many older women believe that dating apps are a young person’s game, this can’t be further from the truth.

Nowadays, there are plenty of different platforms that are created specifically for mature women dating and will help you streamline your search.

To help you pick the best one, we will go over some of the most popular mature women dating sites at the moment and review each one in detail.

8 Best Mature Women Dating Sites 2022 – Detailed Review

Using older women dating apps is a great way to find like-minded younger men that are interested in dating mature women and getting a taste of your confidence and experience. Also, all of these dating platforms mentioned above also the best dating sites for over 40.

However, since each dating platform offers different perks, you won’t be able to just pick out one randomly.

Below, we’ll get into the nitty-gritty details of some of the most popular mature women dating sites in the industry and help you narrow down your choices.

Seeking – Overall the Best Mature Women Dating Site

Seeking.com is our number one choice when it comes to cougar dating mature women and getting the best experience.

Not only is it the most reliable platform, but being launched in 2006 also makes it one of the oldest online dating sites on the market.

While there are 10 million active members on Seeking, you should know that not all of them are looking for mature women dating.

But, this shouldn’t dissuade you from joining it because a vast majority of members are more than open to the idea.

A huge plus is that a vast majority of the active members are US citizens, which means you will be able to find a partner in your local area rather quickly.

Pros: plenty of active profiles

plenty of active profiles various search filters

various search filters availability worldwide

availability worldwide verification process for safety

verification process for safety beautiful and user-friendly interface Cons: Visibility of inactive profiles

If you are generally worried about the credibility of online dating sites, you’ll be delighted to hear that Seeking was endorsed by companies like The New York Times, Forbes, Playboy, Good Morning America, and many more.

Another great thing about this mature women dating site is that you can browse through the interface for free (something that many platforms don’t offer).

However, to actually contact someone and gain access to other benefits, you will need a premium membership.

One of these benefits is a video chat feature that is a great way to stay in touch with your matches, even if you don’t live near each other.

You should know that Seeking is mostly used by those that are interested in something a bit more casual, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any serious members. Just make sure you make your intentions clear. Find Seeking.com Review, and learn more about this amazing dating app.

Match – Mature Women Dating Site with the Most Experience

Match was officially founded in 1993 (3 years before Google!), which makes it the oldest online dating site in the world.

If you have some prior experience with dating apps like Tinder where you have to swipe matches, you’ll be surprised to see that Match incorporates a whole different system – a catalog-style.

Pros: large base of profiles

large base of profiles high success rate

high success rate user-friendly interface Cons: restricted options for messaging

Instead of ending up with a sore thumb from swiping left and right, you will be provided with a catalog of all the available matches on the platform.

As soon as you see someone you like, you can send them a direct message – simple as that.

The user base is extremely diversified, so it’s best to look for younger men/mature women by using the ‘Discover’ button and filtering the search.

You can use parameters like age, location, interests, distance, hobbies, height, and more to narrow down the search for cougar dating mature women.

In case you are a total beginner to mature women dating sites, don’t worry! The user-friendly interface and well-organized sections ensure that you don’t have any difficulties navigating the platform.

eHarmony – Mature Women Dating Site for Serious Singles

If you are looking for something more than just passion and good looks, eHarmony has all the necessary tools to help you find it.

As the first platform to introduce a scientific approach to matchmaking, it’s not really shocking to find out that eHarmony has the most advanced matchmaking system in the mature women dating industry.

Sure, you will have to spend a bit more time filling out a long questionnaire, but it will bring you one step closer to finding a like-minded and serious partner.

Pros: high chances of true compatibility

high chances of true compatibility serious candidates

serious candidates verified accounts Cons: no mystery

Once eHarmony finds a suitable match, you will also receive a compatibility rating alongside their profile. This rating shows you just how compatible you two are and which interests you share.

For cougar dating mature women, this can be a huge indicator of whether the relationship will last for longer periods.

Finally, eHarmony is very budget-friendly and even though you need a premium membership to send messages, the price is a lot lower compared to the industry average.

Zoosk – One of the Largest Older Women Dating Apps

With over 50 million active members, Zoosk is the ideal platform if you want the highest number of choices at your fingertips.

Plus, with the majority of users located in the US, you can find a suitable match even in the first few hours after downloading the app.

This is especially the case if you live in larger cities like New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, etc.

The matchmaking system is pretty simple and there aren’t any fancy features. You just enter the basic information like name, email, photo, and add a short description.

Pros: advanced filters

advanced filters real-time chats

real-time chats blog with advice and insights Cons: paid chat and messaging

After that, you can start your search for the young hunks.

Although Zoosk is known as the go-to app for casual hookups, with so many active members, there is bound to be someone looking for a serious relationship (if that’s what you want, that is).

Just like other popular mature woman dating sites in the US, you need a premium membership to communicate with others and see who liked your profile.

WhatsYourPrice – Mature Women Dating Site with an Auction

“Do you seriously expect me to put myself up for an auction!?”

Hear us out first.

WhatsYourPrice distances itself from all the traditional online dating platforms by offering something totally unique – bidding to win dates.

In essence, women put themselves up for an auction and the highest bidder gets a chance to take them out on a date.

Pros: no fee to pay

no fee to pay plenty of singles to choose from Cons: a challenging concept to comprehend

While this may look a bit escort-y, the approach is entirely different.

The whole idea is to show the women that you have serious intentions and compensate them for their costly preparations (makeup, buying cute clothes, getting hair done, etc.).

Aside from getting a chance to meet younger guys, the auctioned women also know that they will go out with the wealthiest and most successful members (not a bad addition, right?).

Since WhatsYourPrice was launched by the same company that founded Seeking, you can expect the security measures and features to be top-notch.

Tinder – The Best for Casual Mature Women Dating

Interested in quickly finding a younger man (or older woman) for a steamy and passionate one-night stand?

Picking Tinder might be the right solution then.

Pros: no fee to pay

no fee to pay plenty of singles to choose from

plenty of singles to choose from Have a passport feature, which allows you to change countries Cons: Keeps adding bad updates

Regarded as the most popular dating site in the world, we seriously doubt that this is your first time hearing about Tinder.

Currently, there are around 10 million active members only in the US, which is more than what some platforms have altogether.

And, with hundreds of thousands of matches each week, there is no doubt that this platform is the busiest in the industry.

You probably already know how the matchmaking goes on Tinder – you swipe left for the people that pique your interest and you swipe right for the ones that don’t. If the person you swiped left did the same with your profile, you got yourself a successful match.

While Tinder isn’t focused only on mature women dating, it’s safe to say that you won’t have any difficulties finding a suitable young guy for a casual hookup.

One of Tinder’s biggest weaknesses is that it mostly suggests people that live in your local area, which makes it not-so-practical if you want to keep your profile private.

Although this doesn’t bother most people, some older women prefer to keep their accounts somewhat a secret.

Older Women Dating – Platform Designed Specifically for Mature Women Dating

Older Women Dating is a platform designed specifically for that – dating mature women. If you’re interested in cougar dating as well, this may be the app for you.

To be fair, this platform made a genius SEO move by coming up with this name. After all, if you’re looking for an older woman (or you are one), what’s the first thing you would search for?

With so much traffic coming because of the name alone, Older Women Dating has amassed quite a large user base, and its advanced features and reasonable price have only made things better.

Pros: It’s simple to use.

It’s simple to use. For verification, an email will be issued to you with a code.

For verification, an email will be issued to you with a code. The registration process is simple and quick.

The registration process is simple and quick. You may sign up using your Facebook account.

You may sign up using your Facebook account. It is cost-effective. Cons: A premium subscription is required to react to messages.

A premium subscription is required to react to messages. Members of the iOS platform are unable to use the app.

The two main filters on the platform are age and location. This allows you to quickly find younger guys and older women in your area (or far from it).

Beginners will also find Older Women Dating very useful due to the simple interface and straightforward information.

One of the only downsides is that there are far more men than women on the platform. Of course, while women don’t have a problem with this, the men have to go out of their way to make their profiles interesting in order to find matches.

Simply put, an average Joe isn’t very likely to get many dates with beautiful mature women unless he finds a way to pique their interests.

Elite Singles – The Most Educated User Base

Are you tired of those “hey, how you doing?” texts and conversations that go dry after only a few messages?

By joining Elite Singles, you can minimize the chances of this happening.

Pros: It offers both free registration and membership and cheap premium membership options.

It offers both free registration and membership and cheap premium membership options. To achieve precise and flawless matches, an in-depth personality test and analysis is conducted.

To achieve precise and flawless matches, an in-depth personality test and analysis is conducted. A smartphone application that is both high-tech and simple to use

A smartphone application that is both high-tech and simple to use Safety and security measures that are effective Cons: Because of the personality test, the registration process takes a long time, however there is an option to do it later with all of your information preserved.

Because of the personality test, the registration process takes a long time, however there is an option to do it later with all of your information preserved. On the website, only premium users have access to limitless messaging.

Not only does the platform offer resources to help you elevate your communication skills, but 85% of the active members have college degrees or an above-average education.

Aside from talking about the weather or what your favorite movie is, you can find ambitious young men that you can talk to about politics, business, and many more interesting topics.

Of course, your primary goal is to find a suitable partner, not talk politics, but it certainly doesn’t harm the relationship knowing that you can talk about much more than “what’s goin’ on”.

Additionally, the matchmaking system is quite robust and it does a great job of hooking up like-minded individuals.

And, you won’t have to worry about any privacy issues since Elite Singles manually checks each registered profile, which greatly reduces the chances of spammers finding their way through the cracks.

8 Best Mature Women Dating Sites 2022 – The Verdict

Nowadays, dating mature women if you’re a younger man (or vice-versa) is easier than ever.

This is especially the case if you live in the US, seeing that it’s the country with the highest number of registered online dating app users.

Even though there are thousands of mature women dating sites available, you should take your time and research them until you find the perfect match.

Our top pick for the best platform overall is Seeking due to its combination of features, pricing, and safety measures.