Matthew Baker: Vaccines protect you, your family, your community

Pockets of our country are experiencing a significant uptick in the number of measles. Measles is not just a harmless childhood illness. It is actually a highly contagious, dangerous disease that can even be deadly.

But measles is also easily preventable with a safe and highly effective vaccine. It is especially important to remember the value of vaccines as we mark National Infant Immunization Week, which reminds us that vaccines are essential to the health of our youngest and most vulnerable.

As a regional director for the Department of Health and Human Services Region III, which includes Virginia, it is my job to raise awareness of facts that can help protect the health of all Americans. Vaccines play an extremely important role in this goal because they save lives, protect your children from debilitating and deadly diseases, and promote the overall health of the community where you live and work.

Vaccines are safe and highly effective. There’s a lot of misinformation swirling around out there suggesting otherwise, so we want to get the facts out there.

Vaccines are among the most extensively studied medical products we have. Large studies undertaken over the years have confirmed their safety again and again. Vaccines do not cause autism and do not contain toxic chemicals. Any serious side effects from vaccines are exceedingly rare, and the protection from disease that vaccine provide outweighs any risks.

Some parents also wonder whether it is safe for children to get multiple vaccines in a day. The answer is yes, and we have years of science that backs that up. Even if your child gets several vaccines in a day, the weakened germs in vaccines that build protection make up only a tiny fraction of what a child’s immune system fights off every day.

So what can you do to maximize the value of vaccines and help stop preventable diseases?

If you’re a parent, talk to your child’s doctor and make sure your child is up to date on all of his or her scheduled vaccinations. This is especially important if you have an infant, because vaccinating your baby according to the recommended immunization schedule provides protection against 14 serious childhood illnesses.

If you’re an adult, check with your doctor about whether you’re up to date on your vaccines.

If you’re a healthcare provider, explain to your patients that vaccines are safe, effective, and highly recommended, and remind them to stick to their vaccine schedule.

For measles in particular, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children get two doses of the MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.

You can find out more about the measles vaccine and other vaccines at Vaccines.gov .

We all want our children to grow up in a world that is free from preventable diseases. The single most important thing each of us can do to make that happen is staying up to date on our vaccines. So let’s get serious about this issue before it gets out of control—let’s get vaccinated.

By HHS Region III Director Matthew Baker

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google