Massanutten Resort to host 20th annual Fall Festival on Oct. 13

This year marks the 20th year for Fall Festival at Massanutten, the most popular area event of the season, where Massanutten Resort will welcome more than 6,000 attendees from the local area and beyond to their ski slopes in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia for a celebration of all things fall.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, October 13 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and will provide a little something for everyone. Visitors can partake in a host of fun, which this year includes 3 live, local & regional bands, including sets from the lively Dell Foxx Company, The Hackens Boys, and a rare performance by Mike Davis & Joe Gioscio. A beer & wine garden, food trucks, and scenic chairlift rides add to the party. Plus, with Paint-Your-Own Mini Pumpkins, Face Painting, Corn Hole, Backyard Kerplunk, Yard Jenga, and Sand Art, this year’s Fall Festival is serving up tons of activities to keep the little ones busy — so bring the whole family!

At the heart of the festival, Massanutten has always had their focus on community, which is why Fall Festival showcases all the best of the Shenandoah Valley, including unique arts & crafts, delicious beer & wine, and fresh & creative food options. What’s even better is that all proceeds from the festival benefit the McGaheysville & Elkton Fire & Rescue Squads.

Advance tickets are now on sale for just $5 online, at the Massanutten Resort Concierge Desk, The Market, or The General Store through Oct. 12. Kids under 7 are free (and receive a free chairlift ride!). Adult chairlift vouchers ($3) will be for sale at the admission gate or in advance at the Massanutten Concierge Desk, The Market or the General Store through October 12.

For additional details or to purchase tickets online, please visit www.massresort.com/play/live-events/fall-festival/

About Massanutten Resort

Set on 6,000 acres of sprawling land in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Massanutten Resort is a premier all-season resort destination that offers virtually every type of traveler an unforgettable experience. Outdoor enthusiasts and adventure buffs will enjoy Massanutten’s Mountain Bike Park, offering exciting jump trails for beginners and veteran riders alike, and hiking Massanutten’s Western Slope. For those seeking a relaxing escape, the resort Spa delivers a wide menu of services including manicures, pedicures, detoxifying massages, and more. The resort is a paradise for adventurous families, featuring an indoor/outdoor waterpark complete with a triple-jet FlowRider® Endless Wave, a 1920s-themed escape room, the Family Adventure Park, and a petting zoo. Seasonal sports activities include two challenging 18-hole golf courses, skiing, ice skating and snow tubing. Nothing works up an appetite like an active vacation and with 12 on-site dining options, showcasing variety from mouthwatering barbecue to campfire treats, Massanutten offers something for every taste, season and occasion. At Massanutten Resort, there is something for everyone, all within reach – located just two hours from Washington, D.C., and 50 minutes from the Charlottesville Albermarle Airport.

