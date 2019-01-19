Massanutten Resort to celebrate lunar eclipse

Massanutten Resort invites travelers to celebrate the last total lunar eclipse of the decade on Sunday, Jan. 20, with a signature Blood Moon Mary – the resort’s signature, house-made Bloody Mary – at Base Camp, the on-site indoor/outdoor bar and grill.

Created with Jalapeno-infused tequila, jalapeno, tomato and lime juices, a hint of horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, a dash of salt and pepper, and garnished with a celery stick, olives, and Old Bay rim, this refreshing drink is a great way to mark one of the most unique eclipses in history.

Massanutten Resort boasts 6,000 acres of mountain fun for families, couples and adventure travelers. Conveniently located in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, Massanutten is a premier, all-season resort that’s easily accessible from major cities and offers snow sports, farm-to-table dining, and a host of amenities that cater to travelers near and far.

