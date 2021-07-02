Massanutten Resort prepares to welcome guests for Summer Jam

Massanutten Resort will welcome guests for the return of its popular Summer Jam Festival on Saturday, July 3 from 5-10 p.m.

Catering to guests of all ages, the event will feature live music, kids’ activities, wine and beer options, food trucks and fireworks, with all proceeds benefitting the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.

In its 22nd year, Summer Jam has become a highly anticipated event for locals and resort guests, who look forward to celebrating the summer with friends and family at Massanutten each year. Expecting a great turnout for the event, the resort is providing the following tips for those planning to attend in order to help the event run seamlessly:

Limited parking will be available for free in the ski area parking lots, which are expected to fill up fast. Massanutten encourages guests to park elsewhere, walk, carpool or use a ride/cab service. Parking along roadways and in other illegal areas will not be permitted.

Guests should bring their own chairs and blankets. Folding chairs, blankets and camp chairs with built-in shade awnings that do not obstruct the view of other festival-goers are allowed, but no pop-up tents or umbrellas are permitted.

Food and beverages are not included in ticket price. There will be vendors at the event, which may have longer wait times, so Massanutten kindly asks that guests be patient and plan accordingly.

No outside food or drinks are permitted. However, guests may bring one unopened, sealed bottle of water. Massanutten also asks that guests do not bring pets, drugs or weapons of any kind.

The fireworks finale will take place at 10 p.m., lasting about 10 minutes. The best view for the fireworks finale will be near the ski lodge and lift 4 inside the festival grounds.

The event will take place rain or shine – in case of rain, the ski lodge can be used for shelter. The area weather forecast is not always 100% accurate due to mountains and valleys, so guests can reach out to the resort or check a weather site using the zip code 22840.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests back for one of our most popular events. Summer Jam Festival has always been such a great way for locals and guests to come together with friends and family to celebrate summer, with something for all ages,” said Sarah Elson, Massanutten Resort’s Director of Business Relations. “We hope that these tips and tricks will help guests make the most of the event and have the experience they have been looking forward to all year.”

This year’s Summer Jam Festival will showcase a line-up of exciting bands for attendees to enjoy while sipping on a cold drink and enjoying delicious food, including a variety of music ranging from country to rock to pop. Kevin Davis & BanCaribe will open the night with soulful Caribbean original arrangements, Red Dirt Revolution will play crowd-pleasing country hits and returning favorite Kanye Twitty will close out the performances with a selection of songs spanning genres such as country, hip-hop, pop and rock.

To cap the evening off, there will be a fireworks display at 10 p.m., set off from the Massanutten Peak. Other event features will be henna tattoos, face painting, giant Jenga, arts and crafts, and the ever-popular flying of our nation’s colors along with a rendition of the National Anthem.

Advance tickets can be purchased for $20 until July 2 and tickets purchased at the gate will be $25 with children 6 and under admitted for free. All event attendees will be required to follow current COVID-19 federal and state guidelines, along with guidelines set by Massanutten Resort.

For tickets and more information on Summer Jam, visit www.massresort.com/play/live-events/summer-jam.