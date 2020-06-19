Massanutten Resort offers biking, spa, golf summer specials
Massanutten Resort is offering a series special summer deals at its Bike Park, spa and two 18-hole golf courses.
- Bike Park: Beginners and veteran riders alike can hit the exciting jump trails at Massanutten’s Mountain Bike Park this summer with 10 percent off on a season pass. Now through June 28, the season pass is available for purchase for $215 (regular price: $240). Discounts are also available for Gold Card holders and military members.
- Spa: To bring a sense of relaxation home, spa-goers can enjoy weekly specials on various retail products at the Spa at Massanutten, including 25% off nail products, robes, candles and more. Specials are valid June 12 through June 30.
- Golf: Throughout the summer, golfers can tee it up with special rates – available after 2 p.m. – at the resort’s Woodstone Meadows and Mountain Greens courses. With a cart, golfers can play 18-holes for $40 and 9-holes for $25. Walkers without a cart can play 18-holes for $25 or 9-holes for $15. On Fridays, students with a valid college ID can also golf at further discounted rates.
