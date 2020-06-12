Massanutten Resort launches mobile app to enhance guest experience

Massanutten Resort recently launched a new mobile app available on both iOS and Android that allows owners and guests to access up-to-date information on the resort.

Travelers can now utilize the app to create personalized vacation plans, book activities, navigate the 6,000-acre property through an interactive map and more.

“The new Massanutten Resort app is an amazing tool to help our guests make the most of their vacation experience. We tapped the team at Fuel Digital to collaborate on this initiative and leverage their vast expertise in creating digital experiences through technology,” said Kelly Long, operations analyst at Massanutten Resort. “In response to today’s inherently digital consumers, we’ve been able to develop a tool that ultimately enhances every touchpoint of the guest journey, resulting in a remarkable vacation from start to finish.”

Through the app, guests will be able to:

Navigate the Resort using an interactive map

Book activities

Build a personalized itinerary

Receive in-app only discounts

Check weather conditions

Receive Resort news and alerts

Manage Massanutten Resort Rewards

Access hours of operation

See restaurant menus

And much more

“We thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at Massanutten to develop their mobile app,” said Chris Cook, chief executive officer at Fuel Digital. “The entire team was fully engaged in coming up with creative ideas to better serve their guests, and that’s our favorite type of project! We ended up with a great product for their guests!”

Guests can download the app by visiting the Google Play Store or App store on a smartphone or tablet.

A walkthrough video on how to use all the features of the Massanutten Resort app can be found on YouTube.

For app navigation info and an icon key, click here.

