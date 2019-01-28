Massanutten Resort celebrates International Women’s Ski & Snowboard Day

Massanutten Resort, in partnership with K2 & SheJumps, will celebrate the sixth annual Get the Girls Out at the Nut event on Saturday, Feb. 2.

The event is open to women and girls of all ages and abilities and will include a fun day of skiing and snowboarding. Instructors and lessons will be available for participants to learn techniques to safely navigate the mountain.

The highlight of the event is the apres ski party at Base Camp, the indoor/outdoor umbrella bar on the ski lodge deck. There, they will have refreshments and raffle benefitting future SheJumps programming.

Discounted rates available via online registration:

Registration Fee: $15 Lift Ticket: $50 (Regularly $74) (Girls 5 & under ski for free!) Rental: $20 (Regularly $36)

Group Lesson: $18 (Regularly $40) Season pass holders pay just the $15 registration fee

Registration and ticket purchases must be made in advance by noon Friday via Eventbrite to receive the discounted rates. Registration the day of the event is $20.