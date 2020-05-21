Massanutten Resort announces phased reopening starting June 12

Massanutten Resort announced today its plans to reopen operations in phases starting June 12.

As part of the initial reopening phase, the resort will open at partial capacity, and amenity availability will be based upon current guidance/restrictions from the Virginia Department of Health and the governor’s office.

In preparation for its reopening, Massanutten Resort employees are preparing the property and undergoing extensive training on safety and operational protocols.

“Our property is unique in both its size and variety of amenities, and we’ve taken the development of our new re-opening plans and protocols very seriously,” said Matthias Smith, general manager at Massanutten Resort. “We take great pride in delivering remarkable experiences, and we are looking forward to welcoming guests once again to enjoy the mountain vistas and breathe in the fresh air.”

Upon opening, Massanutten’s retail shops, day spa, golf courses and restaurants will be available for guests to enjoy, though there will be limitations to hours of operation and capacity, along with some operational changes. For guests that wish to dine at the restaurants, calling ahead to reserve their preferred dining time is recommended.

In an effort to manage guest flow, reduce time spent on each transaction and reduce lines, the resort also recommends that all amenity tickets are pre-purchased, either online on the resort’s website or over the phone. Queue lines will be properly marked for guests’ convenience.

Massanutten’s mission statement is “to provide remarkable experiences in a safe and enjoyable environment” and the resort is committed to standing by this. The resort is working on a revamp of their activity program, which will abide by restrictions, while still providing a great vacation experience. A couple of the new programs currently in development are a weekly resort parade led by Massanutten’s mascot Theo the Bear and a drive-up movie experience, utilizing the space available in the ski area.

Rigorous cleaning and disinfecting procedures at the resort covers accommodations, public areas and office spaces. These procedures include frequent sanitization of high-contact points, such as elevator buttons, door handles, reception counters, chairs, windows and restrooms. Furthermore, guests are advised to follow all of their local and state guidelines and restrictions, e.g. stay-at-home orders or travel restrictions, that are active during their intended dates of stay at the Resort.

For more information and details about the resort’s operations, visit www.massresort.com/recovery or call 540.289.4905.

