Massanutten Resort announces opening of activities for 2021 spring season

Published Tuesday, Apr. 6, 2021, 12:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Massanutten Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests this spring with activities and specials for the whole family to explore. New offerings will join existing favorites for guests who plan to experience the beauty of Massanutten Resort that comes with the arrival of spring.

“Spring is such a beautiful time to visit the resort and I look forward to welcoming guests to experience all the exciting activities we have to get outside and enjoy the weather,” said Matthias Smith, general manager at Massanutten Resort. “Whether guests are looking to have a day filled with adventure and outdoor sports or would prefer to spend their time relaxing at the spa and exploring wine from the region’s local vineyards, there is something for everyone at Massanutten.”

With a variety of activities available this spring – ranging from golf and new spa services to mountain biking and ziplining at the Massanutten Family Adventure Park, families will be entertained from the moment they arrive to Massanutten to the moment they depart.

Returning activities that guests can experience this spring include:

Family Adventure Park : Families will have exciting and educational experiences as they climb, tube and zip at the Massanutten Family Adventure Park. The park is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday and will be open Tuesday, Saturday and Sundays starting April 12 through May 30.

Families will have exciting and educational experiences as they climb, tube and zip at the Massanutten Family Adventure Park. The park is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday and will be open Tuesday, Saturday and Sundays starting April 12 through May 30. Golf : The Driving Range, Woodstone Meadows Golf Course and Mountain Greens Golf Course are currently open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for guests to practice their swing or play 18-holes on a bright spring day.

The Driving Range, Woodstone Meadows Golf Course and Mountain Greens Golf Course are currently open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for guests to practice their swing or play 18-holes on a bright spring day. Mountain Biking : Massanutten’s Mountain Bike Park will plan to open the first weekend in May, welcoming adventure seekers with advanced jump and single track trails that are sure to thrill both veterans and beginners. Cross country and E-bike rentals will also be available for those looking for a more relaxed ride.

Massanutten’s Mountain Bike Park will plan to open the first weekend in May, welcoming adventure seekers with advanced jump and single track trails that are sure to thrill both veterans and beginners. Cross country and E-bike rentals will also be available for those looking for a more relaxed ride. Scenic Chairlift Rides : Opening late spring, guests can enjoy panoramic views of surrounding mountains and villages during this scenic ride to the historic Massanutten Peak. Guests can visit MassResort.com/Hours for the latest updates on Scenic Chairlift Ride hours.

Opening late spring, guests can enjoy panoramic views of surrounding mountains and villages during this scenic ride to the historic Massanutten Peak. Guests can visit MassResort.com/Hours for the latest updates on Scenic Chairlift Ride hours. Hiking: Guests can experience the beauty of nature at the resort with a variety of trails for everyone from beginners to experienced hikers. A Nature Sketching Walk will teach hikers the basic techniques for sketching and journaling in the wild, while the Western Slope Hike offers a family friendly adventure led by the Nature Center team.

Massanutten Resort will also add to its existing fun with a variety of new activities catering to all family members. New offerings for spring 2021 include:

New Spa Menu and Offerings : Nothing says vacation like a relaxing spa day and with Massanutten’s new menu of services, guests can unwind with luxurious facials, pampering nail services and massages. New for spring, guests are invited to try out the new Peachy Keen Scrub & Massage that will leave guests skin feeling refreshed and softer than ever with a luxurious blend of creamy peach, sweet berries and jasmine.

Nothing says vacation like a relaxing spa day and with Massanutten’s new menu of services, guests can unwind with luxurious facials, pampering nail services and massages. New for spring, guests are invited to try out the new Peachy Keen Scrub & Massage that will leave guests skin feeling refreshed and softer than ever with a luxurious blend of creamy peach, sweet berries and jasmine. Mayday Escape Room : Families can work together and use their problem-solving skills in the resort’s newest escape room set in a sinking submarine that is sure to get the heart pumping and the brain working.

Families can work together and use their problem-solving skills in the resort’s newest escape room set in a sinking submarine that is sure to get the heart pumping and the brain working. Virginia Wine Discovery Program : This immersive onsite package includes an array of exiting events and collaborations with local vineyards to explore Virginia’s wine country with activities including a Virginia wine tasting, cooking demonstrations and a wine lovers’ dinner. This week-long event is available all spring for $249 per person.

This immersive onsite package includes an array of exiting events and collaborations with local vineyards to explore Virginia’s wine country with activities including a Virginia wine tasting, cooking demonstrations and a wine lovers’ dinner. This week-long event is available all spring for $249 per person. Ukulele and Drawing Classes: Guests can tap into their creative side with a wide range of classes including ukulele classes to learn strumming techniques or drawing classes to fine-tune sketching skills. Visitors can check MassResort.com/play/activities for a full list of weekly activities and classes to choose from.

For all spring activities, including the WaterPark, escape rooms, virtual reality, Family Adventure Park activities, fitness classes and arts & crafts, Massanutten Resort encourages advance ticket purchases either online or made through the Resort App. For more information about advance ticket purchasing and what to expect this spring, guests can visit MassResort.com/Spring.

For more information on the resort, visit MassRsesort.com, download the Resort App or call 540.289.9441. Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MassResort on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments