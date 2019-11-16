Massanutten Resort announces opening day for ’19-’20 ski season

The first snowfall of the season has come and gone in Virginia, and the award-winning Massanutten Resort is ready to get ski season into full swing.

Massanutten will kick off its ski season with a special early access opening on Friday, November 22 for season pass holders and property owners only and a grand opening on Saturday, November 23. With season pass savings and thrilling new winter adventures – such as terrain-based learning for beginners and the return of Northern Lights snow tubing – Massanutten Resort is ushering in winter in a big way that’s sure to get the adrenaline pumping for snow sports enthusiasts and vacationers alike.

“We are thrilled to welcome winter with all-new affordable ski vacation packages, a new terrain-based learning program and low lift ticket options for travelers from near and far,” said Kenny Hess, director of sports and risk management at Massanutten Resort. “Now is the time for skiers, snowboarders, and winter adventurers to break free from over-priced season passes and costly winter vacations and experience all the fun, accessible amenities our top-rated resort has to offer.”

This season, Massanutten Resort is introducing brand new features to bolster its enticing winter programming, including:

New Ski and Snow Tubing Offerings

Terrain-Based Learning Program – Enhancing its skiing and snowboarding lessons, Massanutten Resort is launching terrain-based learning at its new Snow Circuit at Easy Street. The groundbreaking methodology uses sculpted snow features to help control speed and body positions – making it easier to build a solid foundation of balance, sliding, stopping and turning in a natural fashion. With a designated beginner’s zone and world-class instructors, mastering the slopes has never been easier.

– Enhancing its skiing and snowboarding lessons, Massanutten Resort is launching terrain-based learning at its new Snow Circuit at Easy Street. The groundbreaking methodology uses sculpted snow features to help control speed and body positions – making it easier to build a solid foundation of balance, sliding, stopping and turning in a natural fashion. With a designated beginner’s zone and world-class instructors, mastering the slopes has never been easier. Northern Lights Tubing – In addition to its regular snow tubing, Massanutten Resort is bringing the auroral zone to Virginia withnighttime Northern Lights Tubing. This unique experience lets guests zoom down a 120-foot long vertical snow tubing hill surrounded by glowing neon lights and heart-pumping music. Two-hour Northern Lights Tubing sessions are available nightly for $25 per person (Monday-Friday) or $32 per person (Saturday, Sunday and holidays).

Season Passes and Vacation Packages

Season Passes – For guests who would like to take advantage of unlimited access to the resort every day that the slopes are open with no restrictions, Massanutten Resort is offering full season passes for adults and students. Early bird prices are available for purchase now through Nov. 30. Military discounts are also available on adult and student season passes with proof of ID. Passes can be purchased by phone at 540-289-4954, online or in person at the Ski Office.

Ski & Stay Package – Massanutten Resort is inviting friends and families to enjoy a winter getaway on the slopes with its new Ski and Stay package, available for travel Dec. 9-Feb. 29, 2020. This offer includes two or more nights in a Massanutten hotel room, one-bedroom condo or two-bedroom condo. In addition, guests who book this package can take advantage of discounted eight-hour slope-use tickets, as well as the option of adding a $50 dining card that can be redeemed at any of the resort’s seasonal dining options such as Campfire Grill, Virginia BBQ & Pizza Co or Base Camp. The Ski & Stay package starts at just $131 per night with additional options available for WaterPark, spa and dining-focused getaways.

Events and Festivities

Snow Moon Fest – The third annual and highly anticipated Snow Moon Fest is returning to Massanutten Resort from March 6-8, 2020. This popular three-day festival features winter-themed activities including an Arctic Plunge, 4K race/walk, live music, beer tap takeovers and samples, fireworks, torchlight parade and more.

Live at the Lodge Parties – After a day on the slopes, guests ages 21 and up can warm up at Live at the Lodge Parties – located within the Encounters Lounge at Massanutten Resort’s recently renovated Ski Lodge – with live entertainment, dancing, specialty drinks and delicious food. All the fun will take place every Friday and Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. December 13-March 15. Guests can receive free admission with their slope-use ticket.

A year-round destination, Massanutten Resort features additional ways to enjoy the winter weather by heading to the heated Indoor WaterPark, ice skating rink or on-site restaurants such as Base Camp – a local-favorite umbrella bar where guests can watch all the action on the slopes while enjoying a hot meal and ice-cold beer on tap.

For more information on the resort’s 2019/20 winter program, click here. For more information on the resort, visit MassResort.com or call 540-289-4905. Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MassResort on Instagram or follow Massanutten Resort on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MassResort.

