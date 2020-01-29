Massanutten attraction changes name, expands reach

Stonewall Terrace Recreation Center has changed its name to Massanutten Family Entertainment Center.

Massanutten Family Entertainment Center features a go-kart track, two 18-hole mini-golf courses, bumper cars, a bungy dome, a LOVEwork sign and more.

Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley’s scenic beauty, the local community can enjoy the facility in a variety of ways: from the attractions to using the meeting room for celebrations to corporate work and play sessions.

“The name change is not only a more descriptive term, but points to where we are heading,” activities director Philip Haddad said. “We have also been getting more involved with the Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, and nonprofits as part of our increased focus to be a community resource to the surrounding communities”.

To learn more about the Massanutten Family Entertainment Center, visit www.MassanuttenVillage.com

