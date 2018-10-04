MASN, WTVR to air 11 VCU men’s basketball games in 2018-2019

MASN will carry nine VCU men’s basketball games during the 2018-19 season, while CBS 6 (WTVR) in Richmond will pick up a pair of games.

MASN will air three of VCU’s first five games of the season, including the Rams’ 2018-19 season-opener Nov. 6 against Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

The network will also broadcast non-conference match-ups against Hampton (Nov. 9), Bowling Green (Nov. 12), Hofstra (Nov. 24), Iona (Dec. 1) and Rider (Dec. 30). Those games are all scheduled for 7 p.m. tip-offs. MASN has also agreed to carry the Rams’ Atlantic 10 Conference tilts with La Salle (Jan. 9, 7 p.m.), at Duquesne (Jan. 26, 2 p.m.) and at George Washington (Feb. 6, 7 p.m.).

Meanwhile, CBS 6 will air VCU’s Jan. 5 road contest at Fordham (2 p.m.), as well as the Rams’ home game with George Washington on Feb. 23 at the Siegel Center at 2 p.m.

