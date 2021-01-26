MASN launching app, streaming of Nats, O’s games in 2021

MASN has made some pretty severe cuts to its broadcast teams, and there had been inklings that the network, which exists primarily to broadcast Nats and O’s games, would cut its game inventory in 2021, which would make no sense.

The network confirmed Monday that it will broadcast live every available Baltimore and Washington game in 2021, and there was better news: regarding the launch of an app.

Streaming will be available within MASN’s seven-state telecast territory without any additional costs to authenticated subscribers who already have MASN in their channel lineup from participating cable or satellite providers.

To find the authenticated TV service provider in your area, viewers should visit MASNsports.com.

Viewers will be able to live stream the MASN app via desktop, mobile (iOS and Android), and Roku.

The MASN app will be available for download in the iTunes and Google Play App Stores.

“MASN will continue, as we have for the last 15 years, to broadcast more than 300 baseball games and 600 30-minute pre- and post-game shows,” said John McGuinness, senior vice president of marketing and general sales manager of the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

“The network’s investment in live streaming expands our ability to deliver premium content and provide deeper engagement opportunities for fans and marketers alike,” McGuinness said.

Last fall, MASN announced a partnership to bring more than 140 Atlantic Coast Conference events to its viewers, including football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and ACC Olympic sports teams. ACC content will also be featured on the MASN app and website.

Story by Chris Graham

