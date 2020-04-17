Masks required for UVA Health patients, visitors beginning April 20

Beginning Monday, April 20, all patients and authorized visitors will be required to wear masks at all times when inside UVA Health facilities.

This change is being made to protect the health of our patients and team members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patients and authorized visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks; if they do not have one, they will be provided with a surgical mask. All patients and visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when entering UVA Health facilities. Any patient that shows symptoms will be given a surgical mask, while visitors that show symptoms will not be permitted to enter.

All previously announced restrictions on visitors to UVA Health inpatient units and to UVA outpatient areas and the Emergency Department remain in effect.

Questions?

Anyone with questions can call 434.924.0000. Anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 or been exposed to it should call before traveling to the hospital or to UVA outpatient areas.

For more information on visitation at UVA Health, please visit uvahealth.com/services/ covid19-visiting-restrictions.

