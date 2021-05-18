Masanutten Resort to host Job Fair on May 19

Published Tuesday, May. 18, 2021, 11:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Massanutten Resort will host a Recreation Hiring Clinic on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Massanutten Fitness & Rec Club, providing information about a variety of open jobs available at the resort.

Recreation department team members will be available to answer questions and talk with interested applicants as they explore areas of employment and learn about what makes Massanutten Resort the ideal workplace full of opportunity.

As a 100 percent employee-owned resort, Massanutten offers fantastic perks ranging from free golfing to travel and dining discounts, as well as competitive wages. While there are a variety of job openings across all areas of the resort, Massanutten is especially eager to find part-time and full-time applicants for the WaterPark, recreation centers, food and beverage, spa and housekeeping.

Seasonal and part-time employees can enjoy new perks including accruing sick time, being an employee-owner and use of recreational resort amenities. Full-time employees will receive these benefits along with a qualified ESOP retirement package, insurance plans and more.

“Our employees are at the core of what makes the Massanutten experience so great for our guests and we are excited to expand our team with new part-time, full-time and seasonal members,” said Matthias Smith, general manager at Massanutten Resort. “Whether a student is looking for a summer lifeguarding job, a licensed massage therapist is looking to work in the spa or an established professional is seeking to further their career, there is an opportunity for everyone at Massanutten to do what they love and take advantage of the amazing benefits that the resort provides.”

Massanutten is an equal-opportunity employer and aims to create lasting career pathways for its employees, keeping their needs and happiness top-of-mind. A selection of jobs at the resort offer pathways to professional certifications and licenses including Aquatics Training & Certifications, Institute of Inspection and Restoration Certifications and State of Virginia Nail Technician Licenses. In addition, the resort offers lifeguard classes at a reduced cost or for free for those looking to join one of the most rewarding and important positions at the resort.

To learn more about available positions or to apply for employment at the resort, visit MassResortJobs.com. For more information on the resort, visit MassResort.com, download the Resort App or call 540.289.9441.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MassResort on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Related

Comments