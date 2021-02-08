Maryland man in custody after 30-plus-mile pursuit through Augusta, Waynesboro, Nelson

Published Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, 2:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Maryland man is in custody after a pursuit that began north of Waynesboro and ended in Nelson County.

Paul Henry Gould, 28, faces reckless driving, felony eluding, DUI-drugs, assault on a law enforcement officer, and hit-and-run charges in relation to the incident, which began at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Two Augusta County deputies were conducting speed enforcement in the 400 block of East Side Highway north of Waynesboro when a vehicle entered radar at a high rate of speed. One of the deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the operator of the vehicle refused to stop.

The vehicle continued traveling south into the City of Waynesboro, ran a red light at Delphine and Main, and eventually stopped at Mountain Road and South Delphine. Deputies exited their patrol vehicles and attempted to order the male driver out of the car, but the driver refused to comply, placed the vehicle in reverse and intentionally rammed one the deputy’s vehicle and again fled.

As it fled, the vehicle drove on the wrong side of Delphine Avenue for a short time, and then re-entered Augusta County.

The vehicle traveled on Mount Torrey Road, entered Nelson County, and eventually stopped in the 8000 block of Crabtree Falls Highway in the Tyro area, more than 30 miles from where the first contact was made in Augusta County.

Despite being non-compliant, deputies were able to take the driver, identified as Gould, into custody.

Gould is being held without bond at MRRJ.

Related

Comments