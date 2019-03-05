Maryland man faces multiple charges after Interstate 81 pursuit

An Owings Mills, Md., man is in jail on multiple charges in three counties after he fled from law enforcement Monday.

Virginia State Police have charged Hardari R. Williams, 24, in Rockingham County with reckless driving, one felony count of eluding police and for not having a valid driver’s license. In Shenandoah County, state police have charged Williams with two counts of reckless driving, one felony count of eluding police and one felony count of hit-and-run.

The pursuit Monday was initiated by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. As it continued north on Interstate 81 and entered Rockingham County at approximately 1:28 p.m., state police took over the pursuit and continued behind the fleeing Toyota Matrix until it finally crashed in the woods at the end of the ramp at Exit 296 in Shenandoah County.

The driver, Williams, then fled the scene on foot. He was apprehended a short time later by state police. Williams was taken into custody without further incident.

During the course of the pursuit in Shenandoah County, the Toyota did strike another vehicle. No one in that vehicle was injured.

No state police troopers were injured in the course of the pursuit, which reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

Williams is being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail.

